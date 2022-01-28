Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $649,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of HomeStreet worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a market cap of $965.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

