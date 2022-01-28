Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,601 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

