Aviva PLC Sells 2,165 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,840 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $610,503,000 after buying an additional 5,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 469,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair cut Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.