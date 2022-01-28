Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 224.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 49.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 113,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 25.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,241,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 253,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 971,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,854 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

