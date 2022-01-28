Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $152.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.81.

TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

