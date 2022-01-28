Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) PT Lowered to $152.00 at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $170.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.81.
TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.62. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $1,965,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,020,000 after acquiring an additional 86,359 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,890,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,345,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,759,000 after acquiring an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after acquiring an additional 151,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 167,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
