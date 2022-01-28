Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 72.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

CMBM stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $539.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 536.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

