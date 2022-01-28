Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TER. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of TER opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,610. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

