Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $525,000 Stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Resources Connection worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $556.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

