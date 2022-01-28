Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $101,000 Position in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of DHC Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DHCA opened at $9.68 on Friday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

