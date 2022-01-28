Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $492,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $121.11.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $1,269,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.75.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

