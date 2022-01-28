Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $102,000 in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.14% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBSA. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,694,000.

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.69 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

