Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $193,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $193,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $357,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $483,000.

Shares of ITQ stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

