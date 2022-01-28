Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,352 Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWET. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $8,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 527,928 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $2,445,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWET opened at $9.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

