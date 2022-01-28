Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPAR. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPAR opened at $9.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

