Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

PK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,374,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

