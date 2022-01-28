Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,672 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,448 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 39.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.95 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

