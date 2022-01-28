ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.07% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 285,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 129,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 73,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARR opened at $9.10 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Jonestrading cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

