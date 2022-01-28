O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $111,000 Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRUS. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $99.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

