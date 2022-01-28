Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

