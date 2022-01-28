Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 69,834 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,834 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,197,000 after buying an additional 2,994,912 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

