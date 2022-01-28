Creative Planning Purchases 1,198 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6,127.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 492,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CBOE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

CBOE stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

