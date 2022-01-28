O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 784 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth about $914,000.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.03. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

