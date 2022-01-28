E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

E2open Parent stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,843 shares during the last quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

