Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) a $167.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price target on Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

FND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.15.

Shares of FND stock opened at $98.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.99. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

