JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $34.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 231,616 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,135,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

