Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 1.98. Hess has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $94.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hess will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $162,199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,044 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $62,849,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

