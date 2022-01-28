Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $58.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $2.89. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

