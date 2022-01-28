American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.
AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.
American Express stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $115.81 and a 52-week high of $189.03.
In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Express by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
