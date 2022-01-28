American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

American Express stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 52-week low of $115.81 and a 52-week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Express by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 25,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in American Express by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,072 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Express by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 158,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

