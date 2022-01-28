Analysts Set Expectations for Polaris Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz expects that the company will earn $11.05 per share for the year.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

NYSE PII opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.78. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

