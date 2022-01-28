Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.08 Million

Brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to report $232.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.90 million and the lowest is $230.40 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $351.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $876.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $874.90 million to $880.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $940.74 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $953.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $87,241.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

