Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz Purchases 481 Shares of Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz purchased 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $10,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HQH opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 42,820 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

