Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz Purchases 481 Shares of Stock

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Director Kathleen Goetz purchased 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $10,351.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HQH opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $28.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
