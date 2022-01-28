Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko Acquires 1,605 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Senior Officer Jody Lynne Mary Kuzenko purchased 1,605 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,951.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,568 shares in the company, valued at C$728,035.38.

TXG opened at C$12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.59. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cormark reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.73.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

