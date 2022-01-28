Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
About Seiko Epson
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
