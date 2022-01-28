Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 62.4% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Seiko Epson stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

