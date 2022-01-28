NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Up 6.6%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.01 and last traded at C$5.01. Approximately 29,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 115,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRA shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$736.53 million and a PE ratio of -46.60.

