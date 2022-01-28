Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.37

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 8117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 112.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 286,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,438 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 40.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 456.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 140,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 115,427 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

