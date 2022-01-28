Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 3231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sasol alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $1,520,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Sasol by 13.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sasol by 14.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sasol by 22.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.