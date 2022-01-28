Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.45

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 3231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.
SSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
About Sasol (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.
