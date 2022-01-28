Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 252 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 50.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,672 shares of company stock worth $983,761. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

