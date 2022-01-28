17,186 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of ExlService at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ExlService by 1,550.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,575 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $115.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.39 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $2,059,202.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,210 shares of company stock worth $5,674,860. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

