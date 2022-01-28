ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $53.25

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.25, but opened at $56.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 1,154,422 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.