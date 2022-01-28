CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to $29.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.
Separately, upped their price objective on shares of CompX International from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.
Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.