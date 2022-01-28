CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to $29.00

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $34.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, upped their price objective on shares of CompX International from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacturer of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the following business segments: Security Products and Marine Components.

