LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get LianBio alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIAN. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.58 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.19.

LIAN stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. LianBio has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.