Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s current price.
COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.
NYSE COF opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
