Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s current price.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

NYSE COF opened at $141.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.01. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

