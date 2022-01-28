Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,649 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Open Lending were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 246.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 464.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,281 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 12.2% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,120,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,385,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

