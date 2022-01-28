Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,602 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 544,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 168,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 142,203 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL opened at $33.87 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

