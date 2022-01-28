Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,857 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,668,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after purchasing an additional 869,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $19.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.99. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

