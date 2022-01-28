Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 42,526 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,526 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 11.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 11.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 23.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.08 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.62.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

