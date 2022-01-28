Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 226,896 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,426,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,112,849,000 after buying an additional 165,194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,323,000 after buying an additional 5,699,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,997,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,148,000 after buying an additional 387,380 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,776,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,432,000 after buying an additional 869,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

SU opened at $28.45 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

