Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $150.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 219.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

