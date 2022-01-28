Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) PT Lowered to $150.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.57.
NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 219.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.09. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.
In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
