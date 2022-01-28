-$1.23 EPS Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.39) and the highest is ($1.08). UroGen Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.08) to ($4.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,616 shares of company stock worth $511,056. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URGN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.06. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

