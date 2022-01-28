-$0.07 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

